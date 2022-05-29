PORTLAND, TENNESSEE FORMERLY OF SHEFFIELD — Mr. Earl Austin Wood, Jr., age 83, of Portland, TN, formerly of Sheffield, AL, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2022, at Front Porch Senior Living in Portland, TN. Mr. Wood was born August 22, 1938 in Corinth, MS, to the late Earl Austin Wood, Sr., and Willie Mae Robertson Wood.
Along with his parents, Austin was preceded in death by his wife of 59 ½ years, Annie Mae Holt Wood, whom he adored.
Austin is survived by his sisters, Joan Wood Brown (James) and Juanita Lea Wood Farris (Gary); along with many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Austin was a veteran and proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was a long-time member of New Life Nazarene Church in Sheffield.
Pallbearers will be Dr. Ross Farris, Rex Farris, Roger DeWilde, Brodie Brown, Billy Kilgoar and Curtis Kilgoar.
Visitation is scheduled for Sunday, June 5, from noon– 2:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home in Florence, service to immediately follow with Brother Tim Brunk officiating. Burial will be at Colbert Memorial Gardens, Tuscumbia.
The family extends a special thanks to Angela Bell and staff at Front Porch Senior Living and Adoration Hospice for their excellent, loving care.
