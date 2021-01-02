ANDERSON — Earlene Freeman, 86, of Anderson, passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020. Earlene’s love and devotion to her family will forever be remembered.
A graveside service will be held Sunday, January 3, 2021, at 2 p.m., in Bonnertown Cemetery. Chris Joiner and Bill Barlow will be officiating.
Earlene is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Wallace Freeman; special aunt and uncle, Leta Mae and Bill Barnett; special aunt, Lizzie Shelton; and brother, R.L “Buck” Shook.
She is survived by her son, Roger (Vanessa) Freeman; daughter, Dianne (Gerald) Glover; grandchildren, Tiffany (Lance) James, Tabbatha (Chuck) Benson; great-grandchildren, Hadlee James, Jake and Cooper Benson; brother, Terry (Barbara) Barnett; sister-in-law, Jean Shook Harrison and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories to the Freeman family.
Rogersville Funeral Home is assisting the family.
