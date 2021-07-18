HAMILTON — Earlene Rivers, 76, passed away Thursday July 15, 2021. Visitation will be held on Saturday July 17, 6 until 9 p.m., at the Restoration Church. Funeral Service will be Sunday, at 2 p.m., at the church, with burial to follow at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery.

