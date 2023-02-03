DENNIS, MISSISSIPPI — Earlene Segars Chumbley, 95, died February 2, 2023. Funeral will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Old Path Missionary Baptist Church with burial in Old Path Cemetery. Visitation will be today from 5 to 8 p.m. at the church. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be directing.

