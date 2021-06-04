RUSSELLVILLE — Earline Bolton Hodge, age 90, of Russellville, passed away on Wednesday, June 02, 2021.
Mrs. Hodge was a loving mother and grandmother. She was a wonderful cook, loved to sew, and a devout Christian lady. To know her was to love her.
The visitation will be 2:30 -3:30 p.m. Friday, June 04, 2021 at Spry Memorial Chapel. A graveside service will follow at 4:00 p.m. at Franklin Memory Gardens.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, William Calvin Hodge; parents, Veto and Mattie Elizabeth (Sparks) Bolton; three brothers; and two sisters.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her son, Hiram “Butch” Hodge (Pam); daughter, Phyllis Dowdy (Doug); grandchildren, Jason Narmore, Adam Narmore, Charlie Dowdy (Amy), Sherry Cornelius (David), Tammy Willis, Brian Hodge, Brandon Hodge (Denise); five step-grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 12 stepgreat-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a sincere thanks to the nurses and staff of North Alabama Hospice for your love and care of our family.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To have us sign the book for you, please free to call or to leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
