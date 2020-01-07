PHIL CAMPBELL — Earline Burcham Mock, age 84, of Phil Campbell, passed away on Sunday, January 05, 2020 at Helen Keller Hospital.
The visitation will be 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. today, January 07, 2020 at Spry Memorial Chapel, with the funeral following at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel. Brother Billy Jones will officiate and burial will be in Macedonia Cemetery.
She is survived by her children, Tommy Powers, Donald Palmer, Kathy Carver and Donna Cornelius; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and brother, Thomas Burcham.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the nurses and staff of Alabama Hospice of the Shoals and our caregivers, Michelle Adams and Grace Gunn for your love and care of our family.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
