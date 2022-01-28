FLORENCE — Earline Price, 86, of Florence, passed away January 26, 2022. She was a member of Mars Hill Church of Christ and attended Florence Boulevard Church of Christ.
Visitation will be Saturday, January 29, 2022 from 10-12 Noon at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 12 Noon in the funeral home chapel with Bill Bagents officiating. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Park.
Mrs. Price was preceded in death by her husband, George Price, Jr.; parents, Oxford and Mary Staggs; son, Kenneth Price; and brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her son, Carl Price of Florence; daughters, Wanda Clemons of Florence, Deborah Coleman (Kenny) of Waterloo, and Valerie Gifford (Anthony) of Florence; eight grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Special thanks to her granddaughter, Jessica Scott and great-granddaughter, Madalyn Scott for their love and care given to Earline. Also, thanks to Elder Care for their special care.
Earline will be greatly missed and was loved deeply by her children.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented