IUKA, MS — Mona Earline Barnes Whitfield, 95, died Thursday, November 25, 2021. Visitation will be from 2-3:30 p.m., Sunday, November 28, at Cutshall Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 3:30 p.m., at the funeral home, with burial in Cypress Grove Cemetery.

