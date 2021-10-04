SHEFFIELD — Mr. Early Lee Cooper, Jr. was born in Chattanooga TN on March 13th, 1945, to the late Early L. Cooper, Sr. (Mattie) and the late Dimple L. Smart. He transitioned on September 24, 2021, at North Alabama Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his sisters Ernestine Turner (Henry), Virginia Johnson, and Rose Smith; brothers, Charlie Smart, Jr., Dennis Finley (Brenda), Larry Williams; and a loving grandson, Alexander Cooper.
He was a 1963 graduate of Howard High School in Chattanooga, Tennessee. While serving in the United States Army, he worked in missile defense and was stationed in Okinawa, Japan and in Limestone, Maine. After the army, he was an MP in the reserves. Then, he returned to Chattanooga where he began his employment with TVA. He began in the mailroom then moved to Alabama to work as a unit operator at Colbert Steam Plant and retired as a supervisor after 32 years. He was a member of First Missionary Baptist Church in Sheffield, AL where he served as a deacon, finance committee and sung in the choir. Later, he became a member of Sterling Blvd Church of Christ. There, he served as a church leader, song leader, member of the financial committee and in any capacity that he could help. He loved humming hymns that he learned as a child and avid sports fan, he loved the Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Lakers, and the Alabama Crimson Tide football team (Roll Tide). He will be remembered for his direct but joking personality, love of music but, most important his faith in God.
He is survived by two daughters, Charmaine Allison and Anita Cooper; grandsons, Demontray Allison (Unique), Micah Robbins, and Teddy Armstead; granddaughters, Shaneqa Allison (JC), Emily Anderson (Ben), Whitney Anderson, and Kristi Armstead; three sisters, Betty Moseley, Mary Tankersley, and Claudette Henley; two brothers, Edward L Cooper (Liz) and George Frank Salmon; special friends, Donald Burney, Ella McElroy, Jimmy Allison, and Fred LeShore; and 12 great - grandchildren; aunts, uncles and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
