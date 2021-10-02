FLORENCE — Early Lee Cooper, Jr., 76, died September 24, 2021. Public viewing will be Monday from 12 to 8 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Muscle Shoals. Visitation will be Monday from 6 to 8 at the funeral home. Funeral will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Sterling Boulevard Church of Christ, Sheffield. He was a U.S. Army veteran.

