STEVENSON — 1/16/1921 - 1/28/2020 — Earlyne Olivia Smith Allison of Stevenson, AL was born January 16, 1921 in Paint Rock Valley, AL, the oldest child of Winston T. and Ethel Plaster Smith. A graduate of Florence State Teachers College, she taught sixth grade in Stevenson for 30 years. She was married to Edwin Davis Allison (deceased 2002), a local grocer and banker. There they raised their only daughter, Andrea Lynne Allison (Flippen).
Earlyne was a member of the Stevenson Cumberland Presbyterian Church, where she taught Sunday School, directed the Summer Bible School program and sang in the Church Choir. She was active in several organizations including the Stevenson Book Club, the Stevenson Chamber of Commerce, the Stevenson Marching Band Parents Organization, the American Cut Glass Association, the Stevenson Organization of Active Women, the Highland Ambassadors, and the Girl Scouts of North Alabama. In 2015 she was inducted into the Foy Society at Auburn University, highlighting her continuous support of Auburn Athletics for over 67 years.
She will be missed and lovingly remembered by her survivors: daughter, Andrea Allison Flippen (Murphree Shaw Flippen, Sr.); grandsons, Murphree Shaw Flippen, Jr., Jerald Edwin Flippen (Stacy Heyer) and John Allison Flippen (Christopher Swope); and great-granddaughters, Anna Claire Flippen and Lillian Allison Flippen.
Services will be held at the Stevenson Cumberland Presbyterian Church on Saturday, February 8th. Visitation will begin at 11 AM with services starting at noon. A private interment service for the family will be held afterwards. Rudder Funeral Home of Scottsboro, AL will direct the event and request contributions be made to the Stevenson Cumberland Presbyterian Church in lieu of flowers. The family would like to recognize and thank the staff of Mitchell Hollingsworth Nursing & Rehabilitation Center and Shoals Hospice of Florence, AL.
