KILLEN — Earnest “John” Ingram, 77, of Killen, Alabama, formerly of Columbus, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on April 27, 2023 after a long battle with an illness. Born in Johnson City, Tennessee on June 19, 1945 to Delores ‘Marie’ and George Glenn. Preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Doris ‘Susan’ Ingram; his brother, Billy Gallion and grandson, Robert Lee Steinhour. Survived by his children, Sam (Teresa), Dan (Icel) Chris, Amy, Michelle (Joe), Jennifer and John (Miranda); 23 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; sister, Margaret (Bob); brother, Terry and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you