NORTH COURTLAND — Earnest L. Nance Jr., 37, died August 6, 2020. Graveside service is noon Monday at Mt. Zion Church Cemetery in Town Creek. Public viewing is 1-6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at Jackson Memory Funeral Home.

TimesDaily
Get Unlimited Access

$3 for 3 Months

Decatur Daily | Suscribe Now
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
Support local journalism reporting on your community After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.