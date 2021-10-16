SHEFFIELD — Earnest Sykes Jr. 80 yrs old, died Oct. 3, 2021 in Sheffield, Al. Memorial service for Earnest will be Saturday, October 16, 2021 at, 4:00 p.m. via zoom.
He is survived by wife of 51 yrs, Peggy Sykes of Leighton, AL; sons, Demetrius Sykes Sr.(Anita) and Roderick Sykes Sr. (Juandreas; daughter, Yolanda Sykes Williams (Clay) ; grandchildren, Dierra Williams, Demetrius Sykes II, Roderick Sykes Jr, Cali Williams and Benjamin Sykes; step grandchildren, Julancey Coman, Quintavies Williams, and Claybourn Williams Jr.
The family wants to thank all the friends and family who showed loved during this time and to Amedisys Home Health and Amedisys Hospice for their care.
Commented