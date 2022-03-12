HAMILTON — Earnestine “Teeny” Evans, 88, died March 10, 2022. Visitation will be held on Sunday, 1 p.m. until service time beginning at 2 p.m., at the Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Shiloh Cemetery.

