RUSSELLVILLE — Easter Belle Jarnigan Lyle, 96, died February 15, 2022. Funeral will be Friday at 12 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Dempsey Cemetery.

