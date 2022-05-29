FLORENCE — Eathel Angel Parr, 86 , of Florence, passed away, Friday, May 27, 2022. Visitation will be, Sunday, May 29, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m., at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with, Wayne Gean and Larry Burbank officiating. Burial will be at Wesley Chapel Cemetery.
Mrs. Parr was a caregiver for the elderly and a homemaker. She was a resident of Florence Nursing and rehab.
She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Erma Burbank; grandchildren, Jerry Wayne Angel and Brandon Angel; siblings, Darnell Allison, Allen Burbank and Billy Burbank.
She is survived by her children, David Angel (Donna), Lonnie Angel, Tracy Parr, and Tim Parr; grandchildren, Linda Graves (Shannon), Alex Angel (Misty), Tori Parr (Maguire), and Jay Parr; great- grandchildren, Brittany Worley (Jake), Peyton Angel, Adison Angel, Emersyn, and Maisyn; great-great grandchildren, McKinley and Jack; siblings, Ronnie Burbank, Burl Burbank, Martha Lee Pigg, Patricia Thompson, Jackie Burbank, Tonda Tyon, and Larry Burbank; many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family would like to thank Florence Nursing and Rehab, and Comfort Care Hospice for all their care.
