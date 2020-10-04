HAMILTON — Eather G. Rye, 88, died October 3, 2020. Visitation is 1 p.m. Monday until 2 p.m. service time at Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel. Burial to follow in Dunham Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.