FLORENCE — Ebba Shavon Sharp, age 56, of Florence, passed from this life on September 30, 2021. A celebration of her life will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Broadway Blvd. in Florence on Monday, October 4, at 3:00 p.m., Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Mrs. Sharp was preceded in death by her father, R. T. White; paternal grandparents, Jason M. and Mattie A.K. White of Waterloo; and maternal grandparents, Herbert H. Preston and Helen J. Griffin, both of Sheffield.
Survivors include her husband, James Robert Sharp, Jr.; mother, Sandra Preston White of Sheffield; children, Johnathan Dwayne Meares (Haley Horton) and Timothy Dwayne Meares (Anna Dean); grandchildren, Jamison Dewayne Meares, Jett Darby Meares and Stella Marie Meares; siblings, Robin Timothy White, Jonathan Patrick White, and Rebecca White Caldwell; and the father of her children, Tommy Meares.
Mrs. Sharp was a life-long member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, where she served for many years in the Young Women’s Program. She owned and operated the Kids Club Early Care and Education Academy in Florence. Her greatest accomplishment, however, was her family. One of her favorite pastimes in the fall of the year was following her beloved Auburn Tigers.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Dr. Joseph. Brasco and Dr. Brad Ginevan, as well as the 3rd floor nurses at Helen Keller Hospital. Condolences may be left at wfunerals. com.
