SAVANNAH, TENNESSEE — Ed Haynes was born in Hardin County, Tennessee on August 6, 1938, the son of the late John Arnold and Lily Beatrice Williams Haynes.
On February 23, 1998 he was united in marriage to Candy Susan Marthis, who preceded her husband in death on November 25, 2020.
Ed worked as an engineer for 40 years at Norfolk Southern Railroad in Sheffield, Alabama. He was a member of Bumpus Creek Baptist Church in Waterloo, Alabama, Waterloo Senior Citizens, and Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers. In his spare time he enjoyed listening to music, playing the guitar and harmonica, fishing, hunting, and being out on land.
Ed departed this life on Sunday, April 4, 2021 in Florence, Alabama at the age of 82 years, 7 months and 29 days.
He is survived by his children, Diana Haynes Koonce and her husband, Charles of Florence, Alabama, Treva Haynes Lester and her husband, Rick of Birmingham, Alabama, and Rhonda Haynes Wilson and her husband, Gary of Florence, Alabama; grandchildren, April Koonce, Brittany Hacker, Ansley Emmet, Jonathan Haynes, Jordan Haynes Wilson, Hunter Haynes, and Ruthie Haynes; great-grandchildren, Brieann Lard, Cooper Davis, Eliza Claire Davis, Cruz Davis, and Temple Emmet; and sisters, Shirley Morris and her husband, Larry of Savannah, Tennessee, Jennie Posey and her husband, Jerry of Florence, Alabama and Denise Wylie.
In addition to his parents and wife, Ed was preceded in death by a son, Jimmy Earl Haynes; infant son, John Arnold Haynes, Jr.; infant daughter, Dorothy Sue Haynes; two sisters, Judy Yerby and Barbara Howard; and one brother, Bill Haynes.
A Graveside Service will be held on April 11, 2021 at the Fielder Cemetery in Hardin County, Tennessee with Jimmy McGee, Hunter Haynes officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Memphis, TN.
