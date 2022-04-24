IUKA, MISSISSIPPI
Edwin Dwight Moore, 58, died April 20, 2022. Cutshall
Funeral Home of Iuka, MS., is entrusted with arrangements.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, at Iuka Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation is scheduled for 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Saturday, at the church.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Foundation for Mississippi Wildlife and Parks. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.
