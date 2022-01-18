RUSSELLVILLE — Ed Nicholson, age 71, of Russellville, passed away suddenly on Saturday, January 15, 2022.
Ed was a retired Russellville City School Bus driver and was the custodian at Russellville First Methodist Church for many years. He was a Christian man who loved his family and he loved his four legged companions, Lucky, Taco, Emma, and Sally. He was preceded in death his parents, Eugene and Lois (Welch) Nicholson; brother, Tommy Nicholson; and his four legged friend, Sally.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife and best friend of 25-plus years, Susan Todd Nicholson; step-children, Keslie Scott, Jared Scott; grandson, Koen Scott; sisters, Becky (Danny) Engle, Rhonda (Kerry) Hatton; sister-in-law, Deborah Nicholson; brother-in-law, Dennis Todd; nieces and nephews, Corey (Andrea) Nicholson, Josh (Carla) Nicholson, Stacie (Jamie) Nickerson, John (Jennifer) Engle, Kyle Hatton; aunts, Doris Nicholson, Maddie Welch Preston; several great-nieces and nephews; cousins, a host of friends; and his four legged friends, Lucky, Taco, and Emma.
The visitation will be 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. today, January 18, 2022 at Liberty Chapel Church, 10845 County Road 81, Phil Campbell. The funeral will follow at 3:00 p.m. with Brother Corey Nicholson and Brother Todd Owen officiating the service. Burial will follow in the Liberty Chapel Cemetery.
The pallbearers will be Josh Nicholson, Doug Nicholson, Darryl Seay, Jimmy Dale Seay, Michael Murray, and Bryson Murray.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the Russellville City First Responders, Keller Ambulance Service, and to the ER staff at Russellville Hospital for the love and care shown to us in our time of loss.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To have us sign the book for you, please free to call or to leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
Commented