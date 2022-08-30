TOWN CREEK — Edard Jeffreys Jr., 91, died August 27, 2022. Graveside service will be Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at Hardshell Cemetery in Town Creek with Lawrence Funeral Home directing.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- Asian stocks mixed after Wall St fell on Fed inflation move
- Sports on TV, Radio: Aug. 30, 2022
- Cities will be asked to back bond payments for landfill purchase
- Artemis 1 sparks students' interest at Forest Hills Elementary
- Monday's prep volleyball roundup: Davis, Coman help pace Flame
- Alabama man's execution was botched, advocacy group alleges
- 2 Lauderdale Co. convicts serving for sexual abuse up for parole
- 'Thinking big can become a reality'
Most Read
Articles
- Woman injured, but no children hurt in school bus crash in Killen
- Court files: Rape occurred in R.A. Hubbard field house
- Shoals businessman said his mom disliked life as an entertainer
- Colbert Animal Control seeking owner of dog found with chain embedded in neck
- Parking deck low bid comes in at $12.65M
- Florence Police Department building getting $1.8M overhaul
- West College Street bridge would cost $17M
- No children injured in school bus crash
- 7 Points spotlighted with pop-up market today
- Inmate transport policy strengthens in Lauderdale County
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- David 'DJ' James Young
- Back home: Now at UNA, J'Marick Woods embracing chance to make impact in Florence
- To Tigers, latest win shows 'Deshler is back'
- Timothy David Brewer
- Mitchell Cline Vaughn
- Kenneth J. Harrison Sr.
- Camilla Darby
- Woman injured, but no children hurt in school bus crash in Killen
- Court files: Rape occurred in R.A. Hubbard field house
- A near-perfect 10: Byrd dons injured Rose's jersey, runs for 4 TDs
Images
Videos
Commented
- Why search Trump's Florida estate now? (1)
- Cleanup slated for today on Hawk Pride Mountain (1)
- Cost estimate for U.S. 72 widening project jumps almost $5M (1)
- No children injured in school bus crash (1)
- Starting hot: Bowens, Himber help answer questions in Brooks' opener (1)
- New hangar project could start this fall (1)
- Manslaughter trial set for this week (1)
- You Said It (1)
- Council approves 1-time payment for Sheffield retirees, beneficiaries (1)
- 7 Points pop-up market to highlight neighborhood's growth (1)
- Parents express concern about Gattman Park ball fields (1)
Commented