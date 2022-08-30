TOWN CREEK  — Edard Jeffreys Jr., 91, died August 27, 2022. Graveside service will be Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at Hardshell Cemetery in Town Creek with Lawrence Funeral Home directing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.