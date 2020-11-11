LEXINGTON
Edd Newton, 62, of Lexington, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at his residence.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, November 12th at 1:30 p.m. at Pettus Cemetery with Waylon Hill officiating.
Edd was preceded in death by his parents, Gardis and Effie Newton. He is survived by his daughter, Anna Blake (Adrienne) Thornton; grandson, Greyson Thornton; sisters, Gail Newton, Betty (Joe) Hall and Ann (Perry) Walden; brother, Larry (Yvonne) Newton; special niece, Melissa (Phillip) Murks; dear friend, Joey (Vanessa) Joiner and many loved nieces and nephews.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share condolences with the Newton family.
