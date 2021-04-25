HOUSTON, AL — Eddie Max Armstrong, 79, died April 23, 2021. Visitation will be held April 25, 2021, from 7- 10 p.m., at New Home Baptist Church Moreland Community. The funeral will be Monday, at 2 p.m., at the church, with burial in Moreland Cemetery. Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville directing.

