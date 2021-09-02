FLORENCE — Mrs. Eddie Bessie Crayton, 90, died August 27, 2021. Graveside service is 1 p.m. Saturday in Tri-Cities Memorial Garden with Rev. Christopher Reeves officiating. Public viewing is 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

