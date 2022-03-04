PHIL CAMPBELL — Eddie Earl Vickery, age 70, of Phil Campbell passed away on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
Eddie was a Christian and of the Baptist faith. He was a poultry grower and a longtime resident of Franklin County.
He is survived by his wife, Luanne Vickery; children, Colton Vickery (Mia Hutcheson Vickery), Madison Vickery, Gracie Vickery; siblings, Kenny Vickery (Lanice), Linda Vickery, Betty Gunnin, Joan Powell; father-in-law, Charles Nix; as well as a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his children, Caleb Jordan Vickery, Angelica Grace Vickery; parents, Travis and Jacqueline Vickery; siblings, Glen Vickery and Sheila Ann; nephew, Jeremy Wilkenson; mother-in-law, Lula Elmo Nix; grandparents, Joe Wheeler Overton and Zora Overton.
Visitation will be today, March 4, 2022 from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. with the funeral service following at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville. Brother Jason Swinney will officiate. Interment will be in Shady Grove Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery in Phil Campbell.
Friends and Family will serve as pallbearers.
Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville assisted the family.
