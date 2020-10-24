ROGERSVILLE — Eddie Hammond, 75, of Rogersville passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020. Eddie was a graduate of Lexington High School and a member of Anderson Church of Christ. He was a lifelong musician and a professional “tinkerer.” He was widely known as “Uncle Eddie” who always had a joke and a smile that lit up a room. Of all the jobs and titles, being a dedicated Husband and Daddy is what he loved and excelled at the most.
A private graveside will be held. Burial will be in Civitan Cemetery.
Eddie was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Evelyn Hammond; wife, who he was passionately devoted to, Willodean Hammond. He is survived by his son, Brad Hammond; sisters, Marsha (David) Slyman, Regina Butler; sister-in-law, Wynell Ridgeway; brother-in-law, Pete (Kay) Kelley; special nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a very special “Thank You” to Anderson Church of Christ for their outpouring of continued love and support.
In lieu of flowers, Mr. Hammond’s family requests that donations be made to Rogersville Volunteer Fire Department.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories and condolences with Eddie’s family.
Commented