LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Eddie Holman, 89, died November 25, 2021. Visitation will be today from 1 to 3 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Granny Belew Cemetery. He was retired from Murray Ohio.

