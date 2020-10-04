LORETTO, TENNESSEE — Eddie Pearl Hall, 80, died September 30, 2020. Visitation is noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Loretto Memorial Chapel with funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. Burial is in Grisham Cemetery. She was a member of Greens Chapel United Methodist Church.

