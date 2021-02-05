LEIGHTON — Eddie Ray Nichols, 77, of Leighton, AL passed away Wednesday, February 3, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday, February 6, 2021 from 12-1 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel. Brother Charlie James will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. He was a member of Hatton Baptist Church. He served in the Army National Guard. He retired from Reynolds.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Edith Nichols; brothers; sisters; and daughter, Robbin Nichols.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Nichols; sons, Michael Nichols, Eric Nichols, and Shannon Nichols; daughters, Melissa Watson (Terry) and Kimberly Sharpston (Roger); 16 grandchildren; 13 great- grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Special thanks to the nurses on the 4th floor at Helen Keller Hospital.
You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
Commented