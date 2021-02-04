LEIGHTON — Eddie Ray Nichols, 77, died February 3, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday from 12-1 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. He was the husband of Carolyn Nichols.

