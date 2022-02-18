HODGES —  Eddie Wade Cantrell, 68, February 16, 2022. Services will be Sunday at 3:30 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, with visitation from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Burial will be in Hodges Cemetery. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

