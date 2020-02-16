TUSCUMBIA — On Thursday, February 13, 2020, Edward Oneal Warren, father, son, brother, and friend passed away a free spirit. Eddie was born September 30, 1952 in Tuscumbia, Alabama, a native to the New Bethel and Hawk Pride areas. After high school, Eddie followed a path into the United States Air Force and served our great country overseas during the Vietnam War.
He was a jack of many trades and tricks. He was known for his auto body, welding, and construction careers. Above all he was known for his musical talents, and his love to read, write, and compose. His multi-instrumental skills and passion for music amazed, touched, and taught many hearts and minds.
Eddie had a relentless vitality with a deeper understanding of people and the world around him. He had a deep appreciation for God’s wonders and creatures.
He was truly a Free Soul, not constrained by convention or tradition. He was sincere, spontaneous, authentic, fearless, and funny. Like the wind, letting his heart lead, and like a restless thought, always moving him to where he needed to be.
Loved ones that made their way before him were his father and mother, Robert and Laura Warren; brother, Wade Warren; and sisters, Vivian and Debra Kay; as well as many friends.
Loved ones that will miss him are his children, Robby, Malony, Mandy, and Paula; grandchildren, Blake, Robert Lee, Diamond, Drew, Nathan, Alayna, and Leni; mother to his children and widow, Debbie Warren; and special close friends, Katherine Johnson, Scotty Boyd, Patrick Riner, Larry Rainey, and Danny Vinson.
Visitation is from 6-8 p.m., Monday, February 17, at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The service is at 2 p.m., Tuesday, February 18, in the funeral home chapel, with burial to follow at New Bethel Cemetery.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.
