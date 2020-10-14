FLORENCE — Eddie Wayne Rainey, Jr., 55 of Florence, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020 at his residence after an extended illness. He was a member of the 760 Local Plumbers and Pipefitters of Muscle Shoals, and a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Visitation will be Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Chapel with funeral services to follow with Wesley Thompson officiating. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Park with full Military Honors.
Mr. Rainey was preceded in death by his father, Eddie Wayne Rainey, Sr.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Christina Hines Rainey; his mother, Rose Ramirez; daughters, Lilly Marie Rainey and Brittany Nicole Rainey (Victor McVay), both of Florence; brothers, Bill Rainey of Tennessee and Jamie Rainey of Florida; grandchildren, Victor McVay, Jr, Rashaun Coleman, Jeremiah Coleman and Raven Coleman.
Pallbearers will be Justin Bates, Michael Bates, Victor McVay, Braise Anderson and Bill Rainey.
