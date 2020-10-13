FLORENCE — Eddie Wayne Rainey Jr., 55, died October 8, 2020. Visitation will be Thursday from 12 to 2 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Chapel with funeral to follow. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Park. He was the husband of Christina Hines Rainey. Greenview Funeral Home is assisting the family.

