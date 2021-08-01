SHEFFIELD — Edward Willis “Eddy” Epperson, age 53, of Sheffield, passed away July 28, 2021. A private memorial service will be held later.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jack Epperson, Sr. and brother, Jack Epperson, Jr.
Survivors include his mother, Margaret Comer Epperson; brother, Robert Skipworth Comer; sister, Elaine Comer Shay; and special cousin, Cheri Hamrick Flynn.
Eddy was unbeatable playing Scrabble Words with friends and was in the top 1 percent in the nation. He loved the outdoors, exploring back roads and sitting by a campfire, and especially loved his cats.
Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com
Commented