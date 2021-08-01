F.8.1.21 Eddy Epperson.jpg
Buy Now

SHEFFIELD — Edward Willis “Eddy” Epperson, age 53, of Sheffield, passed away July 28, 2021. A private memorial service will be held later.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jack Epperson, Sr. and brother, Jack Epperson, Jr.

Survivors include his mother, Margaret Comer Epperson; brother, Robert Skipworth Comer; sister, Elaine Comer Shay; and special cousin, Cheri Hamrick Flynn.

Eddy was unbeatable playing Scrabble Words with friends and was in the top 1 percent in the nation. He loved the outdoors, exploring back roads and sitting by a campfire, and especially loved his cats.

Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.