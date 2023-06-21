F.6.21.23 Edgar Sandlin.jpg

KILLEN — Lucky Sandlin, 88, of Killen, AL passed away peacefully at his son’s home on June 17, 2023. He was born July 26, 1934, in Taft, TN. He graduated from Columbia Military Academy in TN. He married his high school sweetheart, Phyllis, and served several years in the Army, including some time in Germany which he and Phyllis enjoyed.

