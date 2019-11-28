MUSCLE SHOALS
Edgar “Junior” Green, 85, Muscle Shoals, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at his residence. He was a retired fireman with Reynolds Metals. He was a member of Highland Park Church of Christ.
Visitation will be Friday, November 29, 2019 at Greenview Funeral Home from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Chapel. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Park. Officiating will be Sonny Hargett and Ben Hayes.
He is preceded in death by his father, Edgar Menzo Green; mother, Annie Lee Terry; brothers, Bobby Green and D.A. Terry.
He is survived by his wife, Dot Green; sons, Donald Green (June), Muscle Shoals, Michael Green (Jayne), Scottsboro, Tim Green (Sandra), Muscle Shoals, Barry Green (Laura), Orange Beach; daughter, Kelly Graybill (Bob), Columbia, SC; brothers, Loye Green and Ralph Green; sister, France Cole (Frank); 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Donald Green, Michael Green, Tim Green, Barry Green, Ralph Green, Mac McCaffrey, Ricky Mayo and James “Rabbit” Evans.
Honorary Pallbearer will be Loye Green.
