FLORENCE — Edgar Lawrence Puller, 88, of Florence, passed away February 11, 2020 at his residence. He was a member of Wood Avenue Church of Christ; Carpenter Local No. 1209; and a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean Conflict.
Visitation will be Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 2-3:30 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 3:30 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Miles Stutts officiating. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park with military honors.
Mr. Puller was preceded in death by his parents, Autry and Vera Puller; and sister, Dorothy Riddell.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Joiner Puller; son, Eddy Puller (Angie) of Florence; daughter, JoAnn Puller Burch (Robert) of Moulton; grandchildren, Kelly Rios (Edwin) of Chattanooga, Nathan Burch (Morgan) of Trinity, Jessi Burch (Blake) of Moulton, Alan Puller of Birmingham and Jason Puller (Shea) of Florence; great-grandchildren, Emma, Tyler, Benjamin, Lawrence and Michael, Joshua Rios of Chattanooga, Ethen Burch of Trinity, Malachi and Grayson Welborn of Moulton, Ayden Morrison of Florence, Chloe and Ivy Puller of Florence, and Cooper and Layla Puller of Birmingham.
Pallbearers will be Edwin Rios, Nathan Burch, Blake Welborn, Alan Puller, Jason Puller, Ed May and Robert Burch.
Honorary pallbearers will be Joe Boyd and Paul Carlton.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
