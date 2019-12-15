FLORENCE — Edgar Lee Behel, 95, Florence, AL, a native of Lauderdale County passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019 at his residence. He served in the Navy during World War II. Mr. Behel worked as a truck driver and retired from TVA.
Visitation will be Monday, December 16, 2019 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Chapel with Miles Stutts officiating. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Park.
Mr. Behel was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Lonie; wife, Georgia Lee Behel; son, Bobby Behel; daughter, Sandra Behel; grandson, Bradley Behel; brothers, Raymond and Clifford Behel.
He is survived by his sons, Jimmy Behel (Kaye), Harold Behel (Gayle); grandchildren, Jeannie Lyon (Eric), Matthew Behel, Britten McMullan (Billy), Janie Keeton, Summer Behel; 11 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; sister, Johnnie Harmon; and daughter-in-law, Margaret Behel.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers
