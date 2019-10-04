RUSSELLVILLE — Mr. Edison E. Potter, 91, of Russellville, AL, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at North Alabama Medical Center, Florence, AL. A native of Lawrence County, AL, Mr. Potter had resided in the Russellville area for the past 56 years after moving from Chicago, Illinois. He was a member of Cherry Hill Baptist Church and retired from Ford Motor Company in 1985 after 18 years of service.
Visitation with family and friends will be tonight at Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, from 5 to 8. Funeral services will be Saturday, October 5th at 11 a.m. at Cherry Hill Baptist Church with Phillip Potter and Jason Thorn officiating. The body will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the service. Pallbearers include Mark Potter, Ronnie Potter, Andrew Potter, Mark Pitts, Preston Potter and Mike Horton. Burial will be in Cherry Hill Cemetery, Russellville.
Mr. Potter is survived by his spouse, Mollie Beatrice Blankenship Potter; children, Joyce Diane Potter Hagood, Dr. Dale Alan Potter, Patsy Lyn Potter Smart and Max Sherman Potter; nine grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; and nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester Jay and Margaret Donne Phillips Potter.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
Commented