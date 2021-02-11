FLORENCE — Edith Acquilla Chambers, age 82, passed away peacefully Sunday, February 7, 2021, at her home in Florence surrounded by her family. She was born in Wayne County, Tennessee to her parents, Jesse Oliver and Era Inez Balentine Phillips. She was a loving and amazing mother, grandmother, daughter and sister to all. She was always generous to others and she was well loved by everyone.
She is survived by her daughter, Charlotte Chambers Vida; son-in-law, Adolfo Vida, and grandson, Julian Chambers Vida, who was the world to her. She is also survived by her siblings, Kay Montgomery (Billy), Melba Fortner, Jimmy Phillips (Barbara), Nancy Valentine (Billy), Renee Wilson (Tony) and Scotty Phillips (Vicki).
She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Earl Chambers; parents, Jesse Oliver Phillips and Era Inez Balentine Phillips; sister, Imogene McFall and brother, Jesse Lynn Phillips.
Pallbearers are grandson, Julian Chambers Vida, Marvin Gregorio Choc, Tony Wilson, Phillip Whitehead, Billy Arnett and Craig Stults. Serving as honorary pallbearers are Johnny Butler, Dennis Givens, Billy Carl Montgomery and Billy Valentine.
A graveside service was held Wednesday, February 10 at Greenview Cemetery in Florence, Alabama with Williams Funeral Home directing.
In lieu of flowers she requested donations be made to St. Jude Hospital.
Family would like to express appreciation to Dr. Liotta and PCU/ICU nurses of Helen Keller Hospital and to Mrs. Franchell of hospice for their dedicated care.
