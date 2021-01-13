TUSCUMBIA — Edith Ann Darling Ware, age 61, of Tuscumbia, went to be with her Lord Sunday, January 10, 2021. Her family will receive friends for visitation Thursday, January 14, from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The celebration of her life will follow at 11:00 in the funeral home chapel with Brother Daniel Dulaney officiating. Please observe all health mandates related to covid-19. If, for covid-19 safety reasons, you can’t attend, the family understands.
Miss Ann was born on April 8, 1959, to the late Charles and Mildred Darling. She worked for Kirkland’s Skating Rink in Muscle Shoals, where she and Mark met. She also was employed by Tom Burton Real Estate in Tuscumbia, then as a caretaker for various teachers’ children, whom she loved dearly. Ann was a member of Washington Park Baptist Church. She leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband of 44 years, Mark Ware; children, Montia Ware, Heath Ware and daughter-in-law, Brittany; her grandchildren, Everly, Ana, and Karkar; brothers, Don Darling (Jackie), David Darling, Mike Darling, and Jimmy Darling; sisters, Diane King and Lisa Box (Danny); a host of nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly; and other children whom she took into her home and heart.
Ann loved to sing, whether in church, at assisted living facilities, or with her Karaoke family. She was so talented with her painting, designing Bible school art, making memory bears, and her crafts. She was always excited when someone asked her to help with creating decorations for a party or any get-together.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Brentwood Assisted Living, Muscle Shoals; Lauderdale Christian Assisted Living, Florence; or to Parkinson Cure Research.
The family would like to thank all who have loved Ann and for all the prayers.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
Commented