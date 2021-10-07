WAYNESBORO, TENNESSEE — Edith Beatrice McFall Bailey, Waynesboro, Tennessee was born November 13, 1928 in Wayne County, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Claude and Ollie Holt McFall. She was united in marriage to Emerald Nathan Bailey on May 8, 1948 and he preceded her in death on July 21, 2016.
Mrs. Bailey was a homemaker and a member of Iron City Freewill Baptist Church, Iron City, Tennessee. She departed this life on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at Boyd Cottages Assisted Living, Waynesboro, Tennessee at the age of 92 Years, 10 Months, 22 Days.
She is survived by sons, Ronnie Paul Bailey, wife, Teresa, Branson, MO, Donnie Keith Bailey, wife, Marsha, Lutts, TN and Stanley Lee Bailey, wife, Tammy, Iron City, TN; daughter, Cathy Collins, friend, Paul Kelley, Florence, AL; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Bailey was preceded in death by brothers, Verlon and Allen McFall and sister, Geneva Harper.
Services will be today, October 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Shackelford Funeral Directors Chapel, Collinwood, Tennessee, with Gerald Montgomery, Bobby Glen Rich and Brant Sanders officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Gardens, Collinwood, Tennessee, with Shackelford Funeral Directors, Wayne County assisting the family. Visitation will be today from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Brad Bailey, Brian Bailey, Steven Balentine, Austin Bailey, Jason Bailey, Dickey Bailey and Glenn Harper with Caysen, Klye and Kagen Prince and Parker and Preston Bailey serving as honorary pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be given to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Memphis, TN.
