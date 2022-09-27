BEAR CREEK — Edith Dale Adams, 74, died September 25, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Mountain Home Cemetery.

