HUNTSVILLE
April 12, 1943 - July 27, 2021
The loving Mrs. Edith Fuqua-Miller transitioned July 27, 2021 after a short illness. She was preceded in death by her husband, Artis Miller, Jr.; mother, Madgie Minor; sister, Wanda “Peppa” Key; and grandson, Darrian Fuqua. Left behind to hold and carry her memory in their hearts are her children: Favis Fuqua-Jones of Huntsville, AL, Fred Fuqua, Teresa Fuqua and Felita Fuqua, all of Atlanta, GA, and Telica Fuqua of Pinellas Park, FL; siblings: Gloria Kinard, Sandra Foster, Carolyn Weeden, Jerry Minor, Terry Minor, and Calvin Minor, all of Alabama.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, August 7th at Valhalla Memory Gardens (698 Winchester Road NE, Huntsville, AL 35811). Royal Funeral Home, directing.
Commented