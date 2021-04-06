LEXINGTON — Edith Levirne Cassel, age 84, of Lexington, Alabama, passed away April 5, 2021. Visitation will be Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Williams Funeral Home Chapel from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. and service will start at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. We kindly request you be mindful of the COVID-19 situation and the health and safety of everyone. Please follow the CDC guidelines.
Serving as pallbearers are Stephen Cassel, Anthony McGee, Chris Cassel, Victor Smith, Tommy Cassel and Lynn Sinyard.
Edith was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph “Joe” Franklin Cassel and her parents, Jeff and Annie Mae Hamm.
Survivors include her children, Jimmy Cassel (Gail), Rayford Cassel (Linda), Kathy McGee (Donnie); sister, Eva Lee Wallace; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, you may send donations to First Baptist Church Lexington Food Program. Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family. You may leave condolences at wfunerals.com
