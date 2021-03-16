FLORENCE — Edith L. House Sheppard, 94, of Florence, AL, passed away March 14, 2021 at Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home. Edith was a native of Boston, Massachusetts. She attended St. Joseph Catholic Church while living in Florence.
Edith is survived by son, George V. Sheppard III (Julie) of Jamestown, RI; daughters, Susan Elizabeth Hardy of Warwick, RI and Kathleen Ann Fowler (Charles) of Florence, AL; grandchildren, Erin E. Quinton-Erban of Warwick, RI; William Christopher Sheppard of Jamestown, RI; Russell Lee Fowler of Florence, AL; and Christopher Alan Fowler of Florence, AL; six great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by husband, George V. Sheppard, Jr.; parents, Dr. Clarence E. House and Mary L. Tucker House; son, Christopher Thomas Sheppard; brothers, Robert E. House and Marjorie E. McKinnon; and grandson, Edward J. Quinton.
There will be a funeral Mass held for Edith in East Greenwich, RI at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church. Hill Funeral Home of East Greenwich, RI will handle the Rhode Island arrangements for the family.
The family would like to extend their love and appreciation to the wonderful staff at Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home for their care of Edith.
In lieu of flowers, you may consider donations to either the Alzheimer’s Association or to the Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home Activities Department in Edith’s memory.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
