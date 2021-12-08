ATHENS — Edith Mae Waddell, 88, died December 5, 2021. Services will be today at 11 a.m. at Spry Funeral Home with visitation from 10 a.m. until service time. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.